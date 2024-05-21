'Klopp farewell was too formal'

[BBC]

It is sad to say, but Jurgen Klopp's overly organised send-off party felt a little like a corporate event on Sunday.

The manager's best moments with the crowd are spontaneous. They are natural and real, but the drawn out process of clapping every other staff member almost made it feel like an awards evening.

It was too long. It was too formal. It was a little, if I am being honest, boring.

Klopp's speech was decent, however, and it showed a touch of class in that he started a chant for incoming boss Arne Slot. The Dutchman has truly enormous boots to fill.

The best bit, though, was the last five minutes of the game.

Liverpool kept the ball at will while the entire stadium sang "I'm so glad that Jurgen is a Red" on repeat, getting gradually louder and faster as full-time approached.

Klopp has changed the lives of so many Liverpool fans.

His impact on the city cannot be explained in trophies alone. And judging him by that metric would be overly simplistic and unromantic - two things he is definitely not.

There are a plethora of young, hungry players for Slot to improve. Klopp has left him some quite brilliant foundations.

Jordan Chamberlain can be found at Empire of the Kop