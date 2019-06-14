Klay Thompson suffered torn ACL in Warriors' Game 6 loss

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson was ruled out of Game 6 of the NBA Finals with a knee injury.

The Warriors announced after the game that Thompson had suffered a torn left ACL.

Thompson shot free throws on torn ACL

Thompson was helped off the court in the third quarter after suffering the injury, but returned from the tunnel to shoot free throws.

He suffered the injury on an awkward landing on a dunk attempt after being fouled by Danny Green. Had he left the game without shooting free throws, he wouldn’t have been allowed to return.

Klay Thompson suffered a torn ACL in Golden State's Game 6 loss. (Getty)

Thompson made both free throws after his brief return and again left the game at the next stoppage in play.

Thompson was seen using crutches in the tunnel after being ruled out.

The Toronto Raptors went on to win the game, 114-110, securing their first NBA championship.

Another brutal blow for a Golden State player

It’s a devastating end to a brutal playoff run that also saw Kevin Durant suffer a ruptured Achilles tendon in Game 5 as Golden State fell short of its hopes of a third straight NBA championship.

It also puts a damper on Thompson’s offseason as he enters free agency. Thompson will be an unrestricted free agent on June 30 and was expected to command a max deal, with many expecting the Warriors to retain him.

The injury — while serious — doesn’t have the same long-term ramifications as Durant’s Achilles tear. But it’s uncertain how the injury will affect his value on the open market.

