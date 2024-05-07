Would Klay Thompson be a good fit on the Orlando Magic?

Klay Thomspon is entering unrestricted free agency. The Golden State Warriors are expected to extend a contract offer during the summer. However, Thompson may leave the Bay Area in search of another big payday and a bigger role on a team that needs a veteran presence.

The Orlando Magic are widely viewed as potential suitors for Thompson. Adding a sharpshooting veteran would plug a major hole in their current roster construction. However, former Dallas Mavericks forward Chandler Parsons doesn’t believe Thompson and Orlando would be the right fit.

“I don’t love it,” Parsons said. “I think they have the opportunity to force Golden State’s hand and force them to pay him more than they want to do…I’d rather see them go get a Brandon Ingram, I’d rather see them go get a Paul George. A go-to guy on most nights. I don’t know if Klay Thompson can be a number one guy on a lot of nights anymore.”

Thompson isn’t the All-Star talent he once was. Instead, he’s a reliable high-end role player who can be trusted to hit his shots, defend at a high level and make smart decisions under pressure.

The Magic don’t need a go-to scorer. They have Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero for that. Thompson would be tasked with being a floor spacer and tertiary threat. Nevertheless, if the Magic cool their interest in Thompson, it should allow Golden State to keep one member of their veteran core around for the foreseeable future.

