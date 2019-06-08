Klay Thompson gets hot, evokes infamous Sam Cassell celebration

Klay Thompson celebrated his big first half in Game 4 with an ode to Sam Cassell. (Getty)

Klay Thompson is back in the NBA Finals and feeling it.

The Golden State Warriors guard led his team with 14 points in the first half of Friday’s Game 4 after missing Game 3 with a hamstring strain.

He went 6 of 10 from the floor, 2 of 4 from 3-point range an 1 for 1 in celebrations.

After following up a 3-pointer from the corner with a turnaround jumper in Kyle Lowry’s face in the second quarter, Thompson prompted a Toronto Raptors time out and uncorked one of the most infamous celebrations in NBA history — an ode to Sam Cassel.

On his way back to the bench, Thompson cupped his hands together, dropped them together below his waist and swung them back and forth to simulate — well, you get the gist

Big cojones 😂 pic.twitter.com/avtvOkQMYW — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 8, 2019

If you think you’ve seen that before, you probably have.

Longtime NBA point guard Sam Cassell made that his signature celebration throughout his career.

looks familiar 👀😂 pic.twitter.com/lZ3KaL9eqs — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) June 8, 2019

The move was frowned upon in some circles during his day. Now ABC is going to commercial break showing Thompson doing it in slow-mo replay during the NBA Finals.

Times have changed.

