Klay Thompson a doubt to face San Antonio Spurs

Klay Thompson missed the Golden State Warriors win over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday (March. 29). He was a late scratch due to an issue with his knee. He initially felt some knee pain when facing the Orlando Magic earlier in the week. Thompson has been playing at a high level in recent weeks following his move to the second unit.

According to Steve Kerr, who was speaking with the media following Golden State’s win over Charlotte, the Warriors will decide on Thompson’s availability against the Spurs closer to the time.

“He said he felt it a little bit during the Orlando game,” Kerr said. “He thought he was gonna be fine. But during warm-ups pre-game, it kind of stiffened up on him…Decided it wasn’t a good idea for him to play. We’ll see (if he plays vs. Spurs).”

The Warriors are one game ahead of the surging Houston Rockets for the 10th seed in the Western Conference. They need to continue securing wins if they want to keep their chances of making the play-in tournament alive. Having Thompson available would undoubtedly be a big boost.

Kerr details Klay's knee injury and says he remains TBD for Sunday's game in San Antonio 🔽 pic.twitter.com/liC0AQWQLw — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 30, 2024

Nevertheless, the Warriors will need to prioritize Thompson’s long-term health if they plan on making some noise in the post-season. As such, it will be a “wait and see” game in regards to his potential availability against San Antonio.

