Klay amazingly hits shimmy after deep 3-pointer vs. Pacers

We see you, No. 11.

Klay Thompson broke out a rarely used celebration of his during the Warriors’ matchup with the Indiana Pacers on Friday at Chase Center.

After hitting a deep 3-pointer to extend Golden State’s lead to 48-45 and his point total to 12, Thompson broke out a shimmy in the second quarter.

KLAY TRIPLE AND SHIMMY 🚨 pic.twitter.com/gHgv4RVvyD — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 23, 2024

Thompson took a trick from longtime superstar teammate Steph Curry’s bag, using the shimmy that No. 30 has made iconic throughout his 15-year NBA career.

Pull up x Shimmy 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/J2h1s6Ef1g — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 9, 2019

The timing was perfect, as Thompson currently is excelling versus the Pacers in his 12th game off the bench, entering halftime with 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting and 3 of 6 from 3-point range.

However, this isn’t the first time fans have seen Thompson utilize the shimmy celebration.

When facing the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the 2022 Western Conference Finals, Thompson broke out the shimmy after hitting his fourth three of the first half.

KLAY REALLY JUST HIT A SHIMMY 😂pic.twitter.com/8KKkCNIWSW — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 27, 2022

Thompson would finish that game with 32 points on 12-of-25 shooting, making eight of 16 3-pointers. His shimmy and overall performance helped send Golden State to the 2022 NBA Finals, where it would defeat the Boston Celtics in six games.

The Warriors must take their 67-66 halftime lead over the Pacers to the finish line.

Sixty-nine games into the 2023-24 NBA season, every game matters extra -- and each shot certainly is worth a shimmy

