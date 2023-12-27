KJ Martin staying ready, looking to show Sixers he deserves more time

ORLANDO, Fla. — Every player in the NBA wants to get on the court and show what they can do. It’s that competitive drive and competitive spirit that fuels any athlete.

For Philadelphia 76ers forward KJ Martin, things have been a bit different for him than his past seasons in the league.

Martin spent the first three seasons of his career with the Houston Rockets playing in 206 games with 59 starts and averaged 24.3 minutes per game. He was a part of a young core in Houston before he was sent to the Los Angeles Clippers in the offseason. He was then traded to the Sixers in the big James Harden deal and he has had to grind and try to earn minutes on a veteran-laden team.

With that being said, Martin is continuing to stay ready and locked in to be prepared for the next opportunity. He’s getting more comfortable as time goes by with the Sixers.

“I mean, it took me a while to get comfortable and learning all the schemes and stuff like that because just being traded quick into the season, going through training camp with the Clippers, and then coming here and obviously, not having a training camp and just trying to kinda have to learn stuff on the fly,” Martin said. “It’s been good. I’ve been watching film and stuff like that of previous games that we’ve played. I’ll just watch that just to see where guys are at and see what spots guys like to get to.”

With the work that Martin is putting in now, he is hopeful that it will lead him to more playing time with the Sixers. He is a physical player who can put the ball on the floor, shoot it well, make impact plays defensively, and give Philadelphia a boost whenever the time calls for it.

“For sure,” Martin said hopefully. “I’m a professional at the end of the day. This is my fourth year. I played 200-plus games. I played 30 minutes a game last season so I understand what it takes just every day to stay consistent and stuff like that. Every day I come in, do what I’m supposed to do, work on my body, and be ready for anything.”

With the NBA being so positionless, Martin offers the Sixers some versatility at all spots on the floor. He can defend multiple positions, he can make plays with the basketball in his hands, and that is a valuable skill in today’s NBA. It’s why he averaged 28.0 minutes per game for Houston in the 2022-23 season and he’s locked in to help the Sixers on the floor.

“Just whenever my number’s called, I’m gonna be ready,” he finished. “I just come in, compete, obviously against the starters and stuff. Make it hard for them so when they get in the game, it’s not a big surprise so I just go in and compete and whenever my opportunity and my number is called, I’ll be ready.”

