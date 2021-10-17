Kirk Herbstreit updates his top four after Week 7

J.C. Shelton
ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has updated his top four following a packed weekend of college football, which featured No. 2 Iowa going down to Purdue in a big upset.

That moved Iowa out of Herbstreit’s list and slotted Michigan in for the first time this season.

His new top-four and next two in are:

  1. Georgia

  2. Oklahoma

  3. Alabama

  4. Cincinnati

  5. Ohio State

  6. Michigan

Georgia still holds the No. 1 spot in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

The Bulldogs are off this week and will face Florida in Jacksonville on Oct 30.

