Kirk Herbstreit releases his new top-six
After what was perhaps the most compelling weekend of college football to date so far this fall Kirk Herbstreit of ESPN’s College Gameday updated his weekly top-six rankings.
You may recall Herbstreit had Cincinnati but not Notre Dame in his top-six a week ago and was also the only “Gameday” staffer to pick Cincinnati to win at Notre Dame Stadium this past weekend. The man knows his stuff whether you like him and ESPN or not.
Here is how Herbstreit’s rankings look after week five:
Alabama
Georgia
Iowa
Cincinnati
Penn State
Oklahoma
