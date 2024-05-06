Kingsley Suamataia gives first impressions of Chiefs practice — and ‘Uncle’ Andy Reid

Kansas City Chiefs rookie left tackle Kingsley Suamataia says he’s enjoyed being around Andy Reid during rookie minicamp this weekend.

While also learning even more about KC’s coach.

“Just being able to practice with him, he’s very quiet,” Suamataia said Sunday, “but when he has his words that he has to say, it definitely hits hard, hits home for me.”

Suamataia — the Chiefs’ second-round pick last week — shares plenty of ties with Reid. Both attended BYU and played football there.

In fact, Suamataia said he first met Reid in person a few months ago when the coach visited BYU’s campus to see the football team. He wasn’t able to talk to him then.

That’s changed now. The Chiefs hosted Suamataia on a top-30 visit before the draft, and the 6-foot-6 tackle felt such a connection with Reid that he started calling him “Uncle” on that trip.

Suamataia says he’s continued doing that this week, as well.

“It feels like family just being here,” Suamataia said, “so it makes it better and more comfortable.”

The task now for Suamataia is to ready himself for what’s ahead.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach — after he traded up a spot to get Suamataia with the 63rd pick — said last week the team’s plan for him was to contend with second-year player Wanya Morris to win the starting left tackle spot.

“Mentioned before the draft that we certainly liked some of the things we saw out of Wanya last year, and it was our job to bring in competition,” Veach said. “I think those guys will be excited to compete with one another, and I look forward to that battle at training camp.”

Veach said the Chiefs felt “fortunate and lucky” to land Suamataia late in the second round. On KC’s draft board, Veach said Suamataia was considered for the team’s first-round pick at 32, then certainly would’ve been in play had the team traded out of the first round to make an earlier pick in Round 2.

Suamataia said he embraced the chance to earn a starting spot right away.

“I’ve gotta put my best foot forward and just outwork the guy in front of me,” Suamataia said. “I definitely love all the guys that are here.

“But (I am) coming in a rookie and just trying to gain all the knowledge I can learn, so I can learn the playbook the best, and so I can potentially be out there and play next to them. It’s definitely a great opportunity for me.”

Suamataia will wear 76 for the Chiefs — the same number he had in high school — while paying tribute to one of his childhood heroes: former NFL tackle Orlando Pace.

Growing up, he had plenty of other football players to admire ... in his family alone. Suamataia’s cousin, Penei Sewell, is a tackle for the Detroit Lions, while his grandfather, Junior Ah You, was drafted by New England in 1972.

Suamataia said he’s relished the opportunity to hang out with fellow Chiefs rookies the last few days, including a pair of players he met at the NFL Combine: receiver Xavier Worthy and tight end Jared Wiley.

The start of all their NFL careers, Suamataia said, was still taking some time to process this week.

“It’s crazy that we’re actually here now,” Suamataia said. “Every day, we’re waking up and putting on Chiefs gear. I don’t really feel like I’ve settled in, like, ‘OK, I’m here now.’

“But it’s just a blessing being here.”