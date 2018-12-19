Kings young star De’Aaron Fox: 'I'm the fastest person in the league'

LOS ANGELES – The Sacramento Kings’ De’Aaron Fox recently weighed in on an NBA discussion that has picked up steam in recent weeks.

“I’m the fastest person in the league,” the second-year star told Yahoo Sports during a recording for the upcoming “Posted Up with Chris Haynes: A Yahoo Sports Podcast.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The podcast is expected to debut Dec. 24 with Golden State Warriors All-Star Kevin Durant as the first guest.

In his second season, the 6-foot-3 Fox has emerged as a potential face-of-league prospect. The 20-year-old point guard is averaging 17.9 points, 7.3 assists and shooting 38.7 percent from 3-point range.

De’Aaron Fox, facing LeBron James, believes no one in the league has his speed. (Getty Images)

And now with full control of running the surprising Kings (16-14), the basketball community is quickly recognizing his breathtaking speed.

“People debate it all the time,” Fox told Yahoo Sports. “[Debating if I’m one of the] top three or four fastest players in the league. Nah, I’m not up there. I’m No. 1. … I be watching film and I be looking at my feet and I be like, ‘Man, there’s no way people think I’m not the fattest person.’”

There are a few who could make a legitimate claim to being the league’s fastest player, such as Washington Wizards star John Wall and Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook.

“I’m faster than John Wall,” the fifth pick in the 2017 NBA draft told Yahoo. “I’m faster than John. Russ is extremely explosive. I’m faster than Westbrook. … If we’re talking about from baseline to baseline with the ball in my hands, I’m definitely the fastest person in the league.”

Dallas Mavericks second-year guard Dennis Smith Jr. had some fun with the topic before meeting his draft classmate last week.

Story continues

“[Fox’s speed is] not close [to me],” Smith said as part of some good-natured trash talk. “You can tell him I said it. He knows. He’s fast now. Don’t make no mistake about it. But he can’t run with me. I’m Dennis Smith Sr.’s son.”

More from Yahoo Sports:

• NFL Power Rankings: What’s wrong with the Rams?

• Saints nearly blow MNF on fumble into end zone

• Ballon d’Or winner wants respect after ‘stupid joke’ at award ceremony

• EricReid dons cleats promoting Kaepernick, history of protest

