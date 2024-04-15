Kings take on the Warriors for play-in game

Golden State Warriors (46-36, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (46-36, ninth in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Warriors -2; over/under is 225.5

PLAY-IN GAME: The Kings and Warriors meet with the winner advancing to play for the eighth seed.

BOTTOM LINE: The Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors square off for the NBA Playoffs Play-In Tournament. The winner moves on in the tournament to play for the eighth seed in the Western Conference Playoffs.

The Kings have gone 10-7 against division opponents. Sacramento is seventh in the NBA with 28.3 assists per game. Domantas Sabonis leads the Kings averaging 8.2.

The Warriors have gone 26-26 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State ranks fourth in the NBA with 29.3 assists per game led by Chris Paul averaging 6.8.

The Kings average 14.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 13.3 per game the Warriors allow. The Warriors average 14.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 13.1 per game the Kings allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: De'Aaron Fox is averaging 26.5 points, 5.7 assists and two steals for the Kings. Keegan Murray is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games.

Jonathan Kuminga is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Warriors. Klay Thompson is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-6, averaging 111.1 points, 46.2 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.3 points per game.

Warriors: 8-2, averaging 115.9 points, 46.0 rebounds, 30.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.0 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Malik Monk: out (mcl sprain), Kevin Huerter: out for season (shoulder).

Warriors: Stephen Curry: out (ankle), Gary Payton II: out (calf), Draymond Green: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.