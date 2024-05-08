Kings, Warriors to host California Classic in Sacramento, Bay Area in 2024

(FOX40.COM) — The California Classic is expanding to two cities when it returns this summer.

The Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors announced Wednesday they’re partnering to host the Sixth Annual California Classic Summer League event in their respective cities.

The NBA Summer League event will feature a total of 12 games over three days at the Golden 1 Center in downtown Sacramento and the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Summer League games will take place in Sacramento on July 6, 7 and 9 with the Kings hosting the San Antonio Spurs, Charlotte Hornets and a team to be determined later.

The Warriors will host the Kings, Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat on July 6, 7 and 10 at the Chase Center.

The 2024 edition will culminate in a Northern California battle between Kings and Warriors in San Francisco on July 10.

California Classic games will feature rookies from the 2024 NBA Draft, second year players and guys competing for NBA and G League roster spots.

Games will have modified Summer League rules including 10-minute quarters instead of the NBA’s usual length of 12 minutes.

Rosters, game matchups, entertainment and fan activations will be announced at a later date.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for the Golden 1 Center games go on sale online to the public on Friday at 10 a.m.

Season ticket members of the Kings, Sacramento River Cats and the G League Stockton Kings will get early access Thursday for multi-day passes for all Golden 1 Center games.

According to the Kings, three-day passes start at $66 and includes access to two games each day.

Ticket members will have the option to add discounted admission to the Fourth on the Field event at Sutter Health Park on Independence Day.

