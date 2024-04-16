Kings head coach Mike Brown looks ahead to Play-In game on Tuesday against Warriors

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Monday’s practice in Sacramento, Kings head coach Mike Brown talks about Tuesday’s Play-In game against the Warriors, the experience with Golden State given the previous season’s playoff matchup, the sense of payback after falling to that team in last year’s Game 7, the readiness for this game and the improvements defensively his squad has made.

Tuesday’s Play-In game will tip-off at 7:00 p.m. at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center.

