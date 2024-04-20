Kings fail to make playoffs after Play-In Tournament loss to Pelicans

(FOX40.COM) – After beating their in-state rivals, the Golden State Warriors, on Tuesday, the Sacramento Kings were unable to get over the Play-In Tournament hump and into the playoffs after losing to the Pelicans on Friday night, 105-98.

If the Kings had won, it would have been the second straight season the team made it to the playoffs; that hasn’t happened since they accomplished the feat in 2005.

The Pelicans will now advance to the first round of the NBA Playoffs and square up against the Western Conference’s number-one seed: The Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Thunder, who finished the season with a 57-25 record, are led by All-NBA point guard and 2024 MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and up-and-coming center Chet Holmgren, who was the first overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Gilgeous-Alexander averaged a tick over 30 points a game this season (30.1) while also chipping in about six assists a night (6.2) and just under six rebounds a game (5.5). The 7’1 Holmgren, who averaged about 17 points a game (16.5), made significant defensive contributions throughout the season, posting over two blocks a game (2.4).

Friday night’s play-in tournament finale was a high-scoring affair in the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. Fans in the arena and those watching at home saw the Kings and Pelicans trade leads throughout the first half.

By the end of the first quarter, Sacramento held on to a two-point lead; however, that was quickly flipped into a seven-point deficit after the team struggled to score for almost four full minutes in the second quarter. At the half, the Kings were down by nearly double digits (46-55).

The second half saw the Kings make multiple comeback efforts, but after trailing by double digits for the majority of the game’s latter half, it wasn’t enough in front of a talented, young Pelicans team, led by head coach and former NBA player Willie Green.

De’Aaron Fox led the way for Sacramento with 35 points (12/29) while Domantas Sabonis put up yet another double-double, finishing the game with 23 points, 14 rebounds, and 7 assists.

For New Orleans, a team without superstar forward Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram led the team with 24 points. Center Jonas Valanciunas provided a major interior presence for the Pelicans, chipping in 19 points and 12 rebounds, six of which were offensive.

It’s a disappointing result for a Kings team that is one year removed from making the playoffs as the number three seed in the Western Conference; however, with stars De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis contractually locked into the team’s roster for at least the next three seasons, there is plenty of reason to be optimistic about the team’s future.

