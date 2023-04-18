Kings 'exposing' Warriors in 2023 NBA playoffs, JJ Redick believes

Redick believes Kings are 'exposing' Warriors in playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Kings are taking advantage of the Warriors' discombobulation.

JJ Redick was asked Tuesday on ESPN's "First Take" if he believes the Kings are exposing the defending NBA champions after amassing a 2-0 first-round series lead.

"Yes, to answer the question, they are exposing the Warriors because we're seeing a lot of the issues that have happened with the Warriors all season long," the former NBA guard said. "This team ... not the team that has won four championships. This team, this season, they are exposing a lot of their weaknesses."

Redick added that Kings All-Star guard De'Aaron Fox has been "fantastic" in clutch situations and is preying on the Warriors' defensive miscues, of which there are many.

"The Warriors are a high-turnover team. That came back to bite them in Game 2," Redick said. "The Warriors are not a good defensive team -- they weren't all season. They were middle of the pack in offense and defense all season long.

"And the Kings are exposing that. They are exposing that."

The Warriors (114.4) had the NBA's 16th-best defensive rating in the regular season, slightly better than the Clippers (114.5), and their offensive rating (116.1) was tied with the Cavaliers for eighth.

In the Warriors' defense, Redick explained Golden State has been "good" at sticking to its game plan of bothering Domantas Sabonis and Kevin Huerter's dribble hand-offs and limiting Fox's shots inside of the paint. However, Fox's ability to hit clutch shots again and again, along with the Warriors' inability to take care of the ball and defend for a full game, ultimately has been the difference in the playoffs.

"But the same issues, the foul trouble, the turnovers, all that stuff, that's who the Warriors are this season, and the Kings are exposing that," Redick said.

The Warriors certainly look more human when compared to previous seasons, as they face a 2-0 deficit entering Game 3 on Thursday at Chase Center. Still, their core trio of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green all accept the challenge that comes with facing that hole for the first time in their illustrious careers.

However, if Golden State isn't able to fix its miscues fast, its defense will end quicker than anyone anticipated, all thanks to Sacramento.

