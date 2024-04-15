Kingfisher honors late tennis player, brings awareness to suicide

KINGFISHER, Okla. (KFOR) – Growing up, Bausten Jech basically lived at the Shaw Park tennis courts in Kingfisher.

“These are the courts that he practiced on for years,” said Tracey Jech Owens, Jech’s mom. “He just loved tennis so much.”

Now, the courts are where his memory will live on.

At 25 years old, in February of 2019, Jech took his own life.

“We had no idea that he was so troubled and suffering so much, but looking back you know, you kind of put the puzzle together,” said Owens.

Bench with memorial saying "In memory of Bausten Riley Jech"

Earlier this month, a bench at the tennis courts was dedicated in Jech’s honor. His family wants it to remind the community that if anyone’s struggling, there is always help available.

“We’ve got the call or text 988 suicide and crisis hotline [on the bench],” said Owens. “We thought it’d be a nice addition to the courts.”

According to the CDC, suicide is the second-leading cause of death for teens and young adults. The CDC also says 10% of high school students attempted suicide in the past year.

“This is going to be occupied mainly by high school students and we just felt like that message needed to be told,” said Owens.

Teri Coplin, Jech’s aunt, also talked with KFOR on Monday.

“There is that social stigma with their friends, like they don’t want to say anything,” said Coplin. “They don’t want to reach out. The 988 number I think gives them maybe that little nudge that they need to get the help that they need.”

Meanwhile, Owens suggests parents familiarize themselves with the signs and symptoms of depression like isolation, loss of interest and not eating.

“I want other people to know that there’s help out there and just keep your eyes and ears open because you never know,” said Owens. “I never knew I was going to lose my son to suicide, but I wish every parent knew that that’s possibility.”

