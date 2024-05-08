King becomes patron of Royal and Ancient Golf Club

The Royal and Ancient Golf Club is based at the Old Course in St Andrews [Getty Images]

King Charles III has accepted the patronage of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews.

His late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was a club patron for 70 years.

The patronage has been accepted by reigning monarchs since King William IV in 1834.

The world-renowned club, which said it was "honoured and humbled" by the King's support, was established in 1754 and has a worldwide membership of around 2,500.

Its clubhouse is situated behind the first tee of the famous Old Course.

The 75-year-old King Charles recently began a return to public engagements after it was announced he had an unspecified form of cancer in February.

Royal and Ancient secretary Martin Slumbers said: "We are delighted and deeply honoured to have been advised by Buckingham Palace that His Majesty, the King has accepted patronage of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews.

"We now look forward to His Majesty's support for the work of the club and our commitment to the sport of golf across the world."

The King also accepted the patronage of the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Society, Orchestra, and Choir on Tuesday.