Kim Mulkey discusses rumors that Seimone Augustus will replace her at LSU

LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey is showing no signs of slowing down as she enters her fourth season as head coach.

But Mulkey is 62 years old and has been a head coach at the college level this entire millennium. She will one day retire, and after the Tigers added legendary player Seimone Augustus to the coaching staff last week, it sparked quite a bit of speculation that it was in a “coach-in-waiting” role.

Mulkey addressed those rumors head-on, though she said Augustus is simply looking forward to learning.

“Obviously with her being an LSU person and playing here and all the things, you know, people are going to automatically think that,” Mulkey said per On3’s Thomas Goldkamp. “But I think Seimone will quickly tell you she’s getting ready to learn from people who have been in the business a lot longer than her, things that I can’t teach her that they will teach her.”

Still, Mulkey said she always wants to see her assistants become head coaches, both ones on her current staff and elsewhere.

“I want all of them that want to be head coaches that when I’m done I want to be able to look out there and go, ‘That’s one of mine over there. Over here,’” Mulkey said. “And they’re all over the country. When you see that, it’ll make you proud.”

Augustus was asked the same question, though she declined to make a grand statement about her hopes at LSU.

“I hope to be a head coach one day, but if it’s here, so be it,” she said. “If not, obviously you see the expansion in the W. It would be great to go back. But day by day, that’s all.”

Augustus is the greatest women’s basketball player to come through LSU and the only one with a statue outside of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Now, she’s trying to build upon her legacy in a coaching role.

