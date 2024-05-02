Kids fishing tournament Saturday at Yellow Creek Park

A KingKids youth fishing tournament will be held from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at Yellow Creek Park.

The free event is part of the King Kat Tournament Trail, in partnership with Visit Owensboro.

No pre-registration is required. Look for the pop-up tent near the lake to sign up.

King Kat will give away 500 fishing poles and 500 tackle boxes while supplies last, with one item per person (kid's choice).

Limited bait will be available at the park.

Additionally, three $1,000 scholarships will be awarded later in the day at the Owensboro Convention Center. The winners must arrive at the assigned time to receive the awards and recognition.

For more information, visit www.kingkatexpo.com/.