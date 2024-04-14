Kids of all ages line up for Masters autographs

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Little golf fans lining up to get autographs from their from their favorite Masters competitors Saturday.

Kids of all ages lined up near the driving range, collecting signatures, fist bumps, and smiles from the world’s best golfers.

One little girl was trying to fill up her whole Masters flag with player autographs.

“So far I got 10 autographs. My dad really wants me to get his favorite player, so, I guess I better try,” said Palmer Henry.

Another girl remembers a special moment she had with a player at her first Masters Tournament.

“I saw Tiger Woods and he rolled me a ball,” said Emma Canner.

Brice McMichael also has dreams of meeting Tiger, and says he doesn’t even need the autograph.

“I’m in line for getting a fist-bump from Tiger Woods.”

Michael Cayson has gotten balls from Tiger Woods in past tournaments, but he says this year, is different.

“It’s the only year I’ve actually gotten my hat signed. And it’s really been because we, I actually like understand a little bit better since I’m actually doing golf lessons this year.”

In the middle of my interview with Michael, something awesome happened.

“Another person just signed my hat!”

And that’s Shane Lowery?

“And now I’m out of room.”

Michael tells us he has a new appreciation for the players, and is thrilled to experience this.

“It’s so much fun just like seeing how pretty it is and watching all the players play. It makes me understand a little bit better how hard these guys work, to be here.”

The support these players are receiving from the younger generation, might just be the boost they need to win the tournament.

❤️ Click here for more heartwarming news across the Carolinas

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.