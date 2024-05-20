Advertisement

'Are you kidding me with this?' ESPN, ABC's Knicks lovefest 'embarrassing coverage.'

matthew glenesk, indianapolis star
·3 min read

No one would call you crazy if you turned on Pacers-Knicks Game 7 and thought you were watching the MSG Network.

ESPN's coverage of the series — and Sunday's Game 7 in particular — was undeniably Knicks-centric. ESPN/ABC didn't try to hide it. The network leaned into it. They let admitted Knicks fan Stephen A. Smith give pep talks, and showed him entering the arena as if he was playing in the game. After all, he was part of the team...

It was all so cringe. And we get the small market vs. big market bias. It's New York vs. Indianapolis. But this was just so over the top.

And no, this isn't just some salt from the local Indy market.

Here's a headline from Awful Announcing: Was Knicks Game 7 fanfest a new low for ESPN’s NBA Countdown?

Here's more reaction to what Pacers fans had to sit through Sunday (and most of the series). It probably makes the win taste just a tad sweeter.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: ESPN/ABC, Stephen A. Smith over the top with Knicks bias vs. Pacers