Kickoff time, TV info for Alabama football vs Wisconsin for 2024 season

The Alabama football schedule for 2024 has a second game time set.

FOX announced Monday the Crimson Tide will face Wisconsin at 11 a.m. CT on Sept. 14 in Madison, Wisconsin as part of Big Noon Kickoff.

It's the second known game time for the 2024 schedule; Alabama will face Georgia the following week at 6:30 p.m. CT on Sept. 28 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ABC.

Other game times are not yet known and will be announced at a later date.

Kalen DeBoer will begin his first season as coach of Alabama on Aug. 31 with a season-opening matchup against Western Kentucky on the schedule at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

MORE: Relive Nick Saban's epic Alabama football coaching career with our special book!

ALABAMA FOOTBALL SCHEDULE: Who will be Alabama football's toughest opponent on 2024 schedule? Ranking all 12

KALEN DEBOER: Who is Kalen DeBoer? A collection of stories about the new Alabama football coach

CHASE GOODBREAD: How Alabama football's Kalen DeBoer held a Nick Saban signing class together | Goodbread

Alabama football schedule 2024

Aug. 31: Western Kentucky

Sept. 7: USF

Sept. 14: At Wisconsin

Sept. 28: Georgia

Oct. 5: At Vanderbilt

Oct. 12: South Carolina

Oct. 19: At Tennessee

Oct. 26: Missouri

Nov. 9: At LSU

Nov. 16: Mercer

Nov. 23: At Oklahoma

Nov. 30: Auburn

Nick Kelly is the Alabama beat writer for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network, and he covers Alabama football and men's basketball. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football schedule: Wisconsin kickoff time, TV info announced