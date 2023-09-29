KHSAA football midseason look: Top teams, biggest surprises and Mr. Football candidates

With five weeks left in the regular season, it’s time to take a class-by-class look at how Kentucky’s high school football season is shaping up.

The regular season will come to a close Oct. 27, with the five rounds of playoff starting Nov. 3. State finals are set for Dec. 1-2 at the University of Kentucky’s Kroger Field in Lexington.

Class 6A

Team to beat: There’s no sugarcoating it: 6A is a mess this season. But of all the teams in contention, Male (4-1) appears to have the best balance of offense and defense. Senior quarterback Kolter Smith (855 yards, 10 touchdowns) has been solid, and senior wide receiver Max Gainey has turned 17 catches into seven touchdowns. The defense ranks No. 1 in Class 6A, allowing 10.2 points per game.

Others in the hunt: Trinity (3-3) may not have made this category a week ago, but a 45-10 rout of rival St. Xavier has revitalized expectations. Freshman quarterback Zane Johnson (893 passing yards, 11 TDs) has provided a spark since being named the starter. … As coach Kevin Wallace has said, St. X (3-2) will go only as far as its defense allows. The unit was torched in back-to-back losses to Cincinnati Elder (31-21) and Trinity (45-10). … Frederick Douglass (2-3) has the opposite issue of St. X, having scored 25 total points in its three losses.

Surprise team: Meade County (5-1) has won five straight since a 35-34 loss to Henderson County in its opener. Junior quarterback Cade Scott has accounted for 15 touchdowns (10 passing, five rushing).

Mr. Football/Player of the Year candidates (seniors only): North Hardin wide receiver Shaun Boykins Jr. has proven his status as one of the state’s top recruits. The University of Louisville commit has 41 catches for 698 yards and nine touchdowns. … Bullitt East quarterback Jack Zwernemann has been outstanding in filling the shoes of Travis Egan, passing for 1,272 yards and 16 touchdowns and also leading the Chargers in rushing (539 yards, seven TDs).

Three regular-season games to see: Trinity at Ballard, Oct. 6; Frederick Douglass at Bryan Station, Oct. 14; Male at Manual, Oct. 27.

Class 5A

Team to beat: You could make an argument for several, but Bowling Green (4-2) holds the No. 1 spot in the Kentucky High School Football Media Poll. The Purples suffered close losses to Lexington Christian and Bryan Station and rank second in the state in scoring (48 ppg). Junior quarterback Deuce Bailey (1,691 passing yards, 19 TDs) is one of the state’s most exciting players.

Others in the hunt: Highlands (5-1) is in the hunt for its first state title since 2014. Senior quarterback Brody Benke is a threat through the air (1,042 yards, 14 TDs) and on the ground (621 yards, eight TDs). … South Warren (5-1) has bounced back from last year’s 6-6 campaign behind the passing of junior quarterback Bryce Button (1,900 yards, 22 TDs). … Scott County (5-1) will be in the hunt behind an offense that ranks third in the state in rushing (327 yards per game).

Surprise team: The schedule has been relatively soft, but South Oldham (5-1) has routed five consecutive opponents since a season-opening loss to Cincinnati Anderson. Senior quarterback Nick Hamilton (553 rushing yards, 13 TDs) has been outstanding for first-year coach Cain Sams.

Mr. Football/Player of the Year candidates (seniors only): If Highlands makes a deep playoff run, Benke will be in the mix. … Dixie Heights linebacker Brach Rice (Miami, Ohio commit) has been a force on defense with 70 tackles (43 solo), 20 ½ tackles for loss and a state-best 10 sacks.

Three regular-season games to see: Bowling Green at South Warren, Oct. 13; Scott County at Woodford County, Oct. 13; Conner at Highlands, Oct. 13.

Class 4A

Team to beat: Boyle County (6-0) has been so impressive that some observers have tabbed the Rebels as the best team in the state, regardless of class. The Rebels lead the state in scoring (49.5 ppg) and feature perhaps the most dynamic player in the state in junior Montavin Quisenberry, who has scored 16 touchdowns (nine rushing, five receiving, two kickoff returns).

Others in the hunt: Corbin (5-0) owns a 6-0 victory over Frederick Douglass and ranks No. 1 in the state in scoring defense, allowing 4.4 points per game. Twins Jerod and Jacob Smith have lived up to the hype since transferring in and recently flipped their commits from Michigan to the University of Kentucky. … Covington Catholic (6-0) has rolled behind the passing of senior quarterback Evan Pitzer (1,304 yards, 15 TDs). … Paducah Tilghman (6-0), Ashland Blazer (6-0) and Franklin County (5-0) all could make runs in what may be the deepest class in the state.

Surprise team: Under first-year coach Brock Roberts, North Oldham (4-2) is off to its best start since the 2014 squad was 10-2. Senior quarterback Jace Bullock has been solid, completing 112 of 187 passes (59.8%) for 1,366 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Mr. Football/Player of the Year candidates (seniors only): Boyle County has a pair of solid candidates in quarterback Sage Dawson (1,398 passing yards, 12 TDs) and running back Avery Bodner (576 rushing yards, 15 total TDs). … Harrison County quarterback Kaydon Custard is posting huge numbers through the air (1,446 yards, 16 TDs) and on the ground (801 yards, 12 TDs). He also ranks third on the team in tackles (46) and has two interceptions.

Three regular-season games to see: Johnson Central at Corbin, Friday; Logan County at Paducah Tilghman, Friday; Boyle County at Frederick Douglass, Oct. 27.

Class 3A

Team to beat: Christian Academy (5-1) is a unanimous No. 1 and proved its mettle with a 54-36 victory over Class 6A power Manual last week. Wide receivers Connor Hodge (55) and Justin Ruffin (43) rank 1-2 in the state in receptions thanks to the accuracy of senior quarterback Cole Hodge (1,715 yards, 24 touchdowns).

Others in the hunt: Bell County (6-0) has the state’s top rusher in senior Daniel Thomas (1,466 yards, 24 touchdowns). … Union County (6-0) ranks second in the state in rushing (334 yards per game) behind junior quarterback Jarren Johnson (1,011 rushing yards, 17 TDs). … Central (2-4) is off to a slow start against a tough schedule but still is dangerous with junior running back Cortez Stone (884 rushing yards, five TDs).

Surprise team: Lloyd Memorial (6-0) is showing last year’s run to the state semifinals was no fluke behind a defense that ranks second in the state in points allowed (7.3 ppg). Junior Yurii Collins Comer has rushed for 831 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Mr. Football/Player of the Year candidates (seniors only): CAL’s Cole Hodge, an East Carolina commit, is completing 71% of his passes and also leads the Centurions in rushing (307 yards, one TD). … As the state’s leading rusher, Bell County’s Thomas can’t be overlooked.

Three regular-season games to see: Central at Christian Academy, Oct. 13; Lexington Catholic at Lloyd Memorial, Oct. 13; Hart County at Franklin-Simpson, Oct. 20.

Class 2A

Team to beat: Lexington Christian (5-1) faced a gauntlet in its first five weeks and came out with victories over Bowling Green, Pikeville, Christian Academy and Lexington Catholic. Its only loss came to Boyle County, 47-38. Senior running back Brady Hensley (1,188 rushing yards, 22 total TDs) has been a force.

Others in the hunt: Beechwood (5-1) ranks fourth in the state in scoring (45.8 ppg) as it chases its fourth straight state title. Junior quarterback Clay Hayden has passed for 1,909 yards and 22 TDs. … Owensboro Catholic (6-0) is a contender behind junior quarterback Brady Atwell, who has passed for 1,912 yards and accounted for 34 touchdowns (26 passing, eight rushing). … Mayfield (4-1) has one of the state’s top running backs in senior JuJu Starks (496 yards, 10 TDs).

Surprise team: Betsy Layne (6-0) has prospered since making the jump from Class A. Junior Andrew McCutcheon (804 yards, 13 TDs) leads the rushing attack.

Mr. Football/Player of the Year candidates (seniors only): Lexington Christian quarterback Cutter Boley, a University of Kentucky commit, was considered the front-runner in the preseason and has been solid. He’s completed 96 of 156 passes for 1,314 yards and nine touchdowns and also rushed for five scores. It will be interesting to see how voters view his own teammate, Hensley, when it comes to the state’s top postseason awards.

Three regular-season games to see: Murray at Mayfield, Oct. 20; Lexington Christian at Raceland, Oct. 27; Owensboro Catholic at North Hardin, Oct. 27.

Class A

Team to beat: Raceland (3-2) jumped to the top of the class after its 7-6 victory over defending champion Pikeville on Sept. 8. Senior quarterback Logan Lundy has passed for 623 yards and five touchdowns.

Others in the hunt: Pikeville (3-2) would love to get a rematch with Raceland in the playoffs as it seeks its third straight state title. … Campbellsville (6-0) could be the dark horse behind the play of sophomore quarterback Kace Eastridge, who has accounted for 17 touchdowns (10 rushing, seven passing). … Kentucky Country Day (6-0) has three straight big tests coming up against Louisville Holy Cross, Bethlehem and Campbellsville.

Surprise team: Paris (5-0) was nowhere to be found in the preseason top 10 but has solid victories over Paintsville, Hazard and Rockcastle County. Freshman Julius Gregory has passed for 725 yards and nine touchdowns.

Mr. Football/Player of the Year candidates (seniors only): KCD quarterback Ethan Harris has passed for 931 yards and 11 touchdowns and also rushed for six scores. … Raceland’s Noah Wallace is a force on both sides of the ball, leading the team in rushing (387 yards, six TDs) and ranking second in tackles (37).

Three regular-season games to see: Paris at Raceland, Oct. 13; Kentucky Country Day at Campbellsville, Oct. 20; Eminence at Sayre, Oct. 20.

Reach Jason Frakes at jfrakes@courier-journal.com and follow him on X @kyhighs.

