Khabib Nurmagomedov responds to being compared to Mike Tyson and Muhammad Ali | UFC 254

Could Khabib Nurmagomedov become the GOAT of all of combat sports?

Khabib responds to being compared to Mike Tyson and Muhammad Ali at the UFC 254 press conference.

Khabib squares off in a lightweight championship unification bout at UFC 254 with Justin Gathje. UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje takes place on Saturday, Oct. 24, on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

NOTE: UFC 254 has a special Main Card start time of 2 pm ET / 11 am PT with the Prelims beginning at 10:30 am ET / 7:30 am PT.

