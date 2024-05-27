KFT winner Harry Higgs pays tribute to Grayson Murray: 'Say something nice' to others

Harry Higgs had every reason to celebrate Sunday evening, and he did. After winning his second consecutive playoff — the first player to ever accomplish that feat on the Korn Ferry Tour — Higgs did his fist pumps and hugs, and kissed his trophy. Soon, he'll once again have full status on the PGA Tour.

But it was what he said — not the 37-foot eagle putt he made to win — that people will most remember from the Visit Knoxville Open.

Higgs addressed Grayson Murray’s shocking death, saying he stayed up Saturday night thinking about how he might honor Murray, if he won.

He did so by asking a simple favor of others.

“I kind of thought about this moment, and how to maybe remember Grayson," Higgs said. "One thing that I thought of last night, especially laying in bed, is I would challenge everybody here, and I’m going to do this myself as well, each day, say something nice to someone you love and also make it a point to say something nice to somebody you do not even know.

“So if we can, everybody here could be a difference, the difference, brighten up somebody’s day. It could mean the world.”

Note: If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 to reach someone at the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, or chat via 988lifeline.org.