A key week in top-six chase

[BBC]

Finally it’s the start of a new week after a long old weekend without football for the Toon Army.

Thankfully we get spoilt this week with two important games. A trip to in-form Crystal Palace awaits Eddie Howe’s side, who are in a great run of form themselves.

Wednesday night under the lights at Selhurst Park should provide some goals if recent results are to go by. The Newcastle players and staff wouldn’t say this out loud but I’m sure the 10 days off was a welcome break for them.

A season cursed and crippled with injuries is nearing the end but there’s still plenty of work to do. This could be a defining and dictating week for the Magpies, with two very winnable games against the Eagles then Sheffield United at home on Saturday. Six points would see them on the path to solidifying sixth place. With the heat on Manchester United after their FA Cup scare and West Ham looking like they’re already on the beach, European football is there for the taking.

These Newcastle players get that, they get what it means for the city, the club and the fans. They’ve had a taste of European football this season in the Champions League and so too have the fans (I loved Milan).

Now we might be swapping Champions League for Europa League, or Milan for Malmo, but it’ll still be a tremendous achievement for Howe and his squad, especially considering the difficulties and challenges they’ve encountered this season.

If we can start this week as we mean to go on, win at Crystal Palace then beat Sheffield United on Saturday, we’re in for a tantalising end to the campaign.

Matty Renton, The Magpie Channel TV