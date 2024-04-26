Key Stats: Watford v Sunderland
Watford have won just two of their last 13 league games against Sunderland (D5 L6), with both of those victories in that time coming via 1-0 scorelines.
Sunderland have failed to win any of their last five away league games against Watford (D4 L1), with three of those draws ending 2-2. Across their 20 visits to Vicarage Road in the EFL, the Black Cats have kept just two clean sheets in total.
Three of Watford’s last four league games have ended goalless and the Hornets have more goalless draws than any other team in the Championship this season (6). If they draw this game goalless, April 2024 will be the first month the Hornets have had four 0-0 draws since March 1973.
Watford defender Ryan Porteous has received 14 yellow cards in the Championship this season. In Championship history, only three players have been booked 15+ times in one season: Paul Robinson in 2013-14 (15), Jack Colback in 2018-19 (15) and Matt Crooks in 2021-22 (16).
16-year-old Chris Rigg has made 19 Championship appearances this season for Sunderland. He could become the fifth player to play 20 Championship matches aged 16 or younger, after Jude Bellingham (34), Ryan Sessegnon (26), Connor Wickham (22) and Theo Walcott (21).