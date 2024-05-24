Key dates for 2024 NBA offseason

Here are the key dates to keep an eye on during the 2024 NBA offseason…

JUNE 6-23: NBA FINALS

Starting June 6 and ending June 23 (if the series goes the full seven games), the NBA Champions of the 2023-24 season will be crowned.

DAY AFTER NBA FINALS ENDS: LIMITED FREE AGENCY BEGINS

Each NBA team may begin negotiating with pending free agents who finished the season on its roster.

JUNE 26-27: NBA DRAFT

The next class of basketball players will be selected during the two-day 2024 NBA Draft. Round one will take place on Wednesday, June 26 at 8 p.m. ET, with round two a day later, also at 8 p.m. ET.

JUNE 30: FULL FREE AGENCY NEGOTIATIONS BEGIN

This date marks the start of negotiations between teams and free agents who were not on their roster this season. This period begins at 6 p.m. ET.

JULY 6: FREE AGENCY SIGNING PERIOD BEGINS

Each NBA team may begin signing free agents to contracts starting at 12:01 p.m. ET.

JULY 12-22: NBA SUMMER LEAGUE

For 10 days, each organization will have teams, consisting of rookies, sophomores and G League players, going up against each other. Players hopeful to make a roster or get some extra work in will be competing.