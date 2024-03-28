Kevin Keatts believes NC State star DJ Burns should get call from 'Dancing with the Stars'

There is no question that DJ Burns has become a national star during March Madness.

The Wolfpack 6-foot-9 forward has become the go-to player interview on TV for NC State and one of the nation's favorite players in this year's NCAA Tournament. Earlier this week, he appeared on Barstool Sports' "Pardon My Take" podcast.

So what could be next for the Wolfpack big man after? A shot at winning a Mirrorball Trophy?

NC State coach Kevin Keatts told Jay Wright, Auburn coach Bruce Pearl, Candace Packer and Seth Davis during an appearance on the TNT pregame show Thursday that he thinks his star forward would make a good contestant on ABC's "Dancing with the Stars."

"He's grown so much. He's grown as a person and as a leader. Last year he could score the basketball but he wasn't very efficient in assist to turnover ratio," Keatts said. "When you look at his stats now, he's really hard to guard. Number one, there are a very few guys who can play with their back to the basket. Let alone, he is a lefty.

"....he's really matured and it's really helped our team. I don't know where we would be without DJ Burns. I want him to keep playing, I want us to win it all because I know he is going to get a call from 'Dancing with the Stars' as soon as this is over."

The Wolfpack will take on 2 seed Marquette (27-9 overall, 14-6 in Big East play) in the Sweet 16 of the South Region on Friday, March 29 at 7:09 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center in Dallas. NC State is a 6.5-point underdog, according to BetMGM.

DJ Burns NCAA Tournament stats

Here's a full game-by-game breakdown of how Burns has done in the NCAA Tournament:

First round vs. Texas Tech: 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field and one rebound

Second round vs. Oakland: 24 points on 9-of-12 shooting from the field, 11 rebounds, four assists and one block

