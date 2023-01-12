Kevin Harvick announces retirement after 2023 season
NASCAR.com's Alex Weaver brings you Up To Speed on Kevin Harvick's announcement that he will retire from full-time NASCAR Cup Series racing after the 2023 season.
Kevin Harvick received the same answer nearly every time he asked another athlete how they decided to retire: Harvick would just know it was time. The driver thrust onto the global stage when he was named Dale Earnhardt's replacement just days after Earnhardt's fatal 2001 crash will make this 23rd season his last in NASCAR. The 2014 Cup champion heads into his final year tied for ninth on NASCAR's all-time wins list with 60 career victories, 13 consecutive playoff appearances and he's one of the final active drivers from the sport's halcyon days. “From talking to all the people I’ve talked to, it always came down to the same, ‘Oh, you’ll know, you’ll know it is time, you’ll know the right moment,’” Harvick said in an interview with The Associated Press ahead of his Thursday announcement.
“There couldn’t be a better name to fit our race team,” Petty said.
Harvick, who turned 47 in December, won the Cup Series title in 2014, the Xfinity Series championship in 2001 and 2006, and the Daytona 500 in 2007.
Jimmie Johnson on Wednesday revealed his rebranded NASCAR team and said he will drive the No. 84 — the reverse of his longtime No. 48 — when the seven-time champion competes for Legacy Motor Club. Legacy Motor Club replaces Petty GMS, the name the two-car Cup team had last year when Maury Gallagher became the primary owner of Richard Petty's organization. Johnson bought into the ownership group in November, and with two of NASCAR's seven-time champions part of the team, the name change was fitting.
Harvick has 60 wins in 790 Cup Series starts after taking over Dale Earnhardt's car after Earnhardt's death in the 2001 Daytona 500.