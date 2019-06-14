Kevin Durant was one of the first people to reach out to Klay Thompson after ACL injury

Kevin Durant may not have been physically present during the Golden State Warriors’ Game 6 loss to the Toronto Raptors, but he still made an impact. Following the Warriors’ defeat, Durant was one of the first people to get in touch with Klay Thompson.

Durant and Thompson reportedly spoke on FaceTime shortly after the game, according to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne.

Thompson tore his ACL during Game 6. He managed to return to the court to shoot free throws despite the injury, but then was taken for an MRI. Thompson was getting the MRI when time ran out. After he emerged from the MRI, Thompson asked, “Did we win?” according to Shelburne.

Durant can relate. He ruptured his Achilles tendon during Game 5. Both players are set to hit free agency.

Given all that, what did Durant and Thompson discuss after the contest? Thompson’s father, Mychal, told Shelburne the two players talked about “unfinished business.”

"They were encouraging each other to come back strong," Mychal Thompson said. "They got unfinished business."

Some may look at that “unfinished business” quote and think Durant was talking about both players returning to the Warriors. While that would fit, it’s more likely he was speaking generally.

Both players — and the Warriors — now face an uncertain future. Despite the injuries, there’s still talk of both Durant and Thompson getting max offers on the market. Warriors owner Joe Lacob said Thompson’s injury doesn’t change a thing for how the team will approach Thompson in the offseason. It’s assumed Durant will move on, ending this chapter of the Warriors’ dynasty.

As Durant’s call shows, though, that doesn’t mean he’ll stop offering support to his former teammates.

