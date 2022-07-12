Kevin Durant trade live updates: Brooklyn Nets speculation, rumors, news, trade reports

Kevin Durant has said Phoenix and Miami are his preferred trade destinations.

Kevin Durant trade speculation continues to surround the Brooklyn Nets, with the Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat and other NBA teams in the thick of trade rumors and chatter.

Where will the NBA star end up playing in 2022?

Follow our updates on Kevin Durant as the NBA trade speculation continues.

New York Daily News : 4-team trade would land Kevin Durant with Suns

Kristian Winfield proposed a four-team trade that could end up with the Suns receiving the Nets' Kevin Durant and the Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner. The Utah Jazz would also be involved.

Phoenix would have to give up Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029 first-round picks in the deal (as well as first-round pick swaps in 2026 and 2028) and Deandre Ayton would end up in Indiana.

The trade also included Donovan Mitchell ending up in Brooklyn and Ben Simmons ending up in Utah, as well as a lot of other moving parts.

Winfield wrote of why the trade would work for the Suns: "Because they’ll have an almost bulletproof starting five: Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Jae Crowder and Myles Turner. Yes, Phoenix will have gutted a good portion of both its depth and draft assets, but it’s a steal for them to end up with Turner for Ayton, a player they appear willing to let walk in free agency. Pulling off this deal gives Phoenix one of the most overloaded offenses in all of basketball, lands Durant at the destination atop his most preferred list and makes the Suns championship contenders so long as Paul stays healthy running the point. This, in all likelihood, is a deal the Suns agree to first."

More: Are Phoenix Suns reaching crossroads with restricted free agent Deandre Ayton as Indiana Pacers are looming?

ESPN : Steph Curry, Warriors not shutting down Kevin Durant rumors

Brian Windhorst said: "Yeah, I think this says a lot about the Warriors organization that they would be coming off a championship and Steph Curry coming off a crowning moment in his career, and he wouldn’t slam the door shut on this. Steph Curry’s got the kind of clout where he can shut this down, but he’s not. Joe Lacob is not."

Story continues

Miami Herald : Miami Heat making serious pursuit of Kevin Durant

Barry Jackson detailed Miami's interest in Durant in a serious of tweets on Monday, noting that "Heat determined to exhaust all options to acquire Durant before pursuing anything else significant."

Why yes, every GM speaks with every GM they see in Vegas. Heat's Elisburg and Nets' Marks are going beyond cursory conversation - they're dining together. My Nevada food industry sources haven't said the topic, but Heat's serious pursuit of Durant is well known in the NBA. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) July 11, 2022

Andy and Sean were chatting at their hotel. Heat determined to exhaust all options to acquire Durant before pursuing anything else significant. Donovan Mitchell obviously looms as an option, though he hasn't requested trade and Jazz isn't shopping him. https://t.co/vq4eNmtUL7 — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) July 11, 2022

Bleacher Report : Kevin Durant has his heart set on Suns

On a recent podcast, Jake Fischer said: "The only thing is I’ve heard from people who would know is that KD has his heart set on Phoenix."

SiriusXM NBA Radio : Scottie Pippen supports Kevin Durant's trade request

The former Chicago Bulls star said on a recent radio appearance: “You know, that’s the game today. Players control their own destiny and not much loyalty is needed on either side of the table anymore. I’m fine with it, to be honest. I kind of like how the players have their freedom to change and it’s what the owners have been doing to players for years. So, they just even the playing field, to me. I don’t feel bad for what KD is doing at all. I think it’s a great move for him. You move as much as you want, in today’s game. It’s like, to me, playing pick-up basketball.”

“It’s what the owners have been doing to the players for years…I don’t feel bad for what KD is doing at all”



NBA legend, @ScottiePippen, supports Kevin Durant's trade request from Brooklyn #NetsWorld@TheFrankIsola | @Jumpshot8 pic.twitter.com/brswcdVdfn — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) July 11, 2022

ESPN : Price tag for Kevin Durant not as high as Nets want

Brian Windhorst said: "I think the reality is the league has sniffed out that the price tag for Durant may not be as high as the Nets want it," said Brian Windhorst. "And if the price tag maybe slips a little bit, which may be what we're looking at what is now turning into a stalemate, some teams that were just sort of casual bystanders in the first round may be like 'wait a minute, maybe we should get in on this bidding.' In fairness, you have to put the Warriors on that list. I don't think it's likely, but it would be irresponsible of me to scratch them off."

The Nets are letting it be known around the league that they may bring Kevin Durant back next season per @WindhorstESPN.



He says this stance has yet to affect the market and Brooklyn is not getting the offers they want for KD. pic.twitter.com/OTaY3UZ3rb — Erik Slater (@erikslaterNR) July 11, 2022

ESPN : No guarantee of Kevin Durant trade before end of NBA Summer League

Adrian Wojnarowski said: "If you’re the Nets, you can get a sense of how far some teams are going to go and if you’ve feel like they’ve gone as far as they’re going to go with you, is that good enough for Kevin Durant? Because in any scenario you’re probably not getting value for Kevin Durant. There’s no deal where you can say, ‘Hey, we’re better for this. It’s just the best you can get. And again with the four years left on his contract, you could wait it out.”

.@wojespn with the latest on Kevin Durant's trade request. pic.twitter.com/F35LFvlVFv — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 8, 2022

Yahoo Sports : Kevin Durant not communicating with NBA players

Chris Haynes said: "Numerous stars have been trying to get in touch with him to pick his brain to see if he would consider other avenues,” Haynes said. “Just want to get a sense of what he’s thinking. … KD has gone dark. He’s not talking to anybody. Not answering anybody’s phone calls, not responding to texts, KD has gone dark.”

The Rookie Wire : Devin Booker answers question about relationship with Kevin Durant

The Suns' Devin Booker recently did an interview with The Rookie Wire and he answered a question about his relationship with Kevin Durant.

The question: "What’s your relationship with Kevin Durant like?"

The answer: "We’re Olympic gold medal teammates," Booker said. "That was a big moment for us. Mutual respect, 100 respect."

