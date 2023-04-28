Kevin Durant Signs Lifetime Contract with Nike

Kevin Durant is with the Nike family for life.

Durant, currently with the Phoenix Suns, announced that he has agreed to a lifetime deal with Nike Inc. (NYSE: NKE) on Friday. The Phoenix Suns star joins Michael Jordan and LeBron James as the only basketball stars who’ve received on-going contracts from the footwear giant. Nike says that the deal will continue to include footwear, apparel, and community outreach.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“When I first signed with Nike, I couldn’t have dreamed of how far we’d go in this partnership,” Durant said in a statement. “We’ve done amazing work creatively and philanthropically. We’ve traveled the world together and built a business that will now last forever.”

Durant and Nike first partnered in 2007 when he was drafted second overall by the Seattle Supersonics (before they became the Oklahoma City Thunder.) The partnership has since spawned 15 signature sneakers– with a 16th is on the way– and support for various grassroots basketball initiatives.

Durant, 34, a two-time NBA and three-time Olympic champion, currently ranks 13th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

