Kevin Durant angrily rants against media amid free agency rumors: 'Who are you? Why do I got to talk to you?'

Kevin Durant is not interested in talking about his upcoming decision. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Kevin Durant will hold the destiny of the NBA in his hands this offseason.

He could stay with the Golden State Warriors and ensure the NBA’s current dynasty stays on top for years to come. He could move cross-country to the New York Knicks and try to awaken a sleeping giant. He could go just about anywhere and turn them into an instant contender.

Apparently, Durant has not enjoyed the scrutiny that comes with such a position.

Kevin Durant unleashes tirade over Knicks rumors

After weeks of Durant refusing to talk to the media, a reporter asked the 30-year-old if that was due to the Knicks-flavored rumors surrounding his free agency. After saying he doesn’t think about free agency, Durant then went on a minute-long rant about having to talk about his free agency.

Kevin Durant upset with the media and the free agency talk pic.twitter.com/sv1atROacy — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) February 7, 2019





A transcript of the meat of Durant’s tirade:

You’ve obviously been around the noise for so long, does it bother you more this year? Is it louder this year? It’s unnecessary. You have a dude Ethan Strauss who come in here and just give his whole opinion on stuff and make it seem like it’s coming from me. He’s just walking around here, don’t talk to nobody, just walk in here and survey, then write something like that. Now y’all piling on me because I don’t want to talk about that. I have nothing to do with the Knicks, I don’t know who traded [Kristaps] Porzingis. They’ve got nothing to do with me. I’m trying to play basketball. Y’all come in here every day, ask me about free agency, ask my teammates, my coaches, rile up the fans about it. Let us play basketball, that’s all I’m saying. And now when I don’t want to talk to y’all, that’s a problem on me. C’mon man, grow up. Grow up. Yeah, you grow up. I come in and go to work every day. I don’t cause no problems. I play the right way, or I try to play the right way. I try to be the best player I can be every possession. What’s the problem? What am I doing to y’all? You weren’t talking to the media- So? Who are you? Why do I got to talk to you? Tell me. Is that going to help me do my job better? Nah. I don’t feel like talking.

Clearly, Durant is among the athletes who believe their job is to play their sport and nothing else.

The Ethan Strauss mentioned by Durant references a piece posted Tuesday on The Athletic that reported many people surrounding the superstar believe he is planning to leave the Warriors for the Knicks this summer. Of course, Strauss didn’t just talk to “nobody.” He seemed to talk to quite a few people.

Via The Athletic:

Let us be frank, with the caveat that the choice lives inside the head of one guy who can and does change his mind: Insiders around the league think Kevin Durant is leaving the Warriors for the Knicks. Most people within the Warriors either think Durant is leaving or profess not to know one way or the other. His teammates recognize this reality, can handle it and merely want one outcome: Win a championship, absent too much drama. The main concern, at the moment, is whether he’ll commit in the short term to what he may have already left in the long term.

If the rumors of Durant planning to head to the Knicks are indeed untrue, maybe that’s for the best. Something tells us that he and the New York media might not have the most harmonious working relationship.

