Keveun Mason is set for an official visit to Rutgers football

Florida athlete Keveun Mason is locked in for an official visit to Rutgers.

Mason announced an official visit to Rutgers in June, the player publishing the details on Wednesday via his social media. A member of the class of 2025, Mason is a 5-foot-10, 175-pound running back who plays for Lake Placid (Lake Placid, Florida)

He holds offers from FIU, Georgia State, Liberty and South Florida in addition to Rutgers. The offer from the Scarlet Knights came this past May and remains his first Power Five offer.

Last season, he had 1,334 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns. In addition, he had eight receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown.

Mason is also a track star, running the 100 meters in 10.5 seconds.

The 2025 recruiting class currently stands at three commitments. The first player to verbal to Rutgers was last fall when quarterback Sean Ashenfelder was on a visit to campus.

Ashenfelder is a three-star quarterback from Florida.

In February, Rutgers received commitments from four-star linebacker Talibi Kaba and three-star offensive lineman Jayden Elijah.

