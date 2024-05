Kerr Kriisa, ex-West Virginia guard, reportedly commits to Kentucky basketball

LEXINGTON — Kentucky basketball picked up its second commitment of the day — and second from a guard — when Kerr Kriisa gave his pledge Wednesday, according to ESPN.

NEWS: West Virginia transfer Kerr Kriisa has committed to Kentucky, he told ESPN.



Head coach Mark Pope pursued Kriisa on two separate occasions out of high school and upon transferring out of Arizona, finally securing his commitment the third time around. pic.twitter.com/bq097TvuIN — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 1, 2024

Kriisa started all 23 games he appeared in at West Virginia last season, averaging 11.0 points and 4.7 assists in 33.4 minutes per outing. He joins the Wildcats' earlier Wednesday commitment — former Dayton marksman Koby Brea.

