Kernels' Mia Mullenmeister selected as South Dakota player of the year by United Soccer Coaches

Apr. 10—MITCHELL — Mitchell High School's Mia Mullenmeister was recently honored as the South Dakota girls high school soccer player of the year for 2023 by the United Soccer Coaches association.

Mullenmeister, a 5-foot-6 forward, scored a state-best 43 goals to lead the Kernels to a 16-2 record in 2023, the best season in school history in which Mitchell finished second in Class AA. She finished with 130 goals for her career in what is believed to be a South Dakota record.

Along with five assists, Mullenmeister had 91 points in her senior season, which also led the state and was 4-for-4 on penalty kicks and converted on 32.6% of her shots. A team captain for Mitchell, she was named to the Class AA all-state girls first team for the third year in a row and scored 85 goals in that three-season span.

Mullenmeister was also a United Soccer Coaches all-Northwest Region selection for the fall girls soccer season, one of seven players selected from a region of states that includes Idaho, Montana, Oregon, South Dakota and Washington that play girls soccer in the fall. The United Soccer Coaches is considered the largest soccer coaches organization in the world, with more than 30,000 members and sponsors a number of college, high school and youth awards each year.

Mullenmeister signed to play soccer with Utah State University in Logan, Utah., and enrolled early at the university after graduating from Mitchell High School during the middle of her senior year.