Kernel softball falls twice in split doubleheader Friday in Sioux Falls

May 3—SIOUX FALLS — Mitchell High School softball found some offense on Friday but couldn't keep it going long enough to pick up a win on Friday, dropping a pair of non-conference matchups at Sherman Park.

In Game 1, Mitchell fell 7-5 to Watertown, before dropping a 4-0 decision at the hands of Dakota Valley in Game 2.

In the opener, Mitchell led 5-1 after four innings on the strength of two runs in the second frame and three more in the fourth. But the Arrows had the final salvo on the scoreboard, with two scoring in the sixth and a decisive four-run top of the seventh inning. Mitchell had two runners on in the bottom of the seventh, including the tying run at second base with one out but could not scratch across two runs to tie the game.

Delaney Degen finished with three hits and two RBIs, while Matteah Graves had a double in a two-hit day and drove in a run. Macey Linke also had a double, Emma Hegg drove in a run and Rylee Jennings and Lauren Van Overschelde each had base hits, with Van Overschelde adding a stolen base.

Jennings took the loss for the Kernels, throwing all 120 pitches over seven innings. She allowed 10 hits, seven runs (six earned) and struck out four. Watertown's Kinsley Van Glider was the winning pitcher in relief, throwing 3 1/3 innings, allowing two hits and no runs while striking out seven. Aleia Johnson, Lauryn Hirsch, Kyslee Johnson and Sarita Stevenson each had two hits for Watertown (8-5), which split two games on Friday including an extra-inning loss to Sioux Falls Lincoln.

In the second game, Mitchell had five hits, including two each from Graves and Van Overschelde, including a triple from Graves in the first inning. Mitchell struck out only twice in the game but only had a runner on second base twice in the game. The Panthers (4-4) had three runs in the second inning and tacked on one more in the fourth, outhitting Mitchell 11-5 for the game. Jennings continued her day in the circle, throwing six innings with 11 hits and four runs allowed, striking out three.

For Dakota Valley, Mia Riibe and Madelyn Munch each had three hits and drove in all four Panthers runs, with two RBIs apiece. Emma Barrett was the winning pitcher with a complete-game effort.

Mitchell (3-7) continues its weekend at Sherman Park with a makeup game against Rapid City Central at 9 a.m. Saturday, followed by a 2 p.m. non-conference contest against Pierre later in the day.