Kern County Sheriff’s Activities League hosting softball tournament

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Grab that old leather glove from the garage and play ball for a good cause this summer.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Activities League is hosting a Battle of the Badges softball tournament in June, the proceeds from which will benefit the league’s at-risk youth program.

Players are needed for the open tournament on Sunday, June 30. Participants must be at least 21. Lunch will be provided.

The registration cost is $600 for each team of 12. The league is fielding eight teams and says three games are guaranteed in the round-robin tournament, which will last from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

A Battle of the Badges tournament featuring law enforcement will be held Saturday, June 29, also from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The public is welcome to watch both tournaments at the Mesa Marin Sports Complex. There’s a $5 donation entry free for adults.

Donations can be made through checks payable to the Kern County Sheriff’s Activities League, or through its website.

