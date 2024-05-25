Keon Coleman wears bracelet from young Bills fan

Keon Coleman gave a little bit of a shoutout to a young Bills fan while at the 2024 NFL Rookie Premiere.

While there, Coleman got into his Bills gear for the first time. He posed for pictures and when those were posted, a discovery was made.

According to ESPN, a young Bills fan named Logan sent Coleman friendship bracelets to Orchard Park just days before the Premiere. Coleman got them.

How do we know? He wore them in his photos at the Premiere.

Check it out below:

