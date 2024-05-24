WATCH: Bills’ Keon Coleman shows off arm talent at 2024 NFL Rookie Premiere

Keon Coleman trick play coming soon?

Coleman, Buffalo’s top draft pick at this year’s draft, represented the Buffalo Bills at the annual NFL Players Premiere for the 2024 class.

While there, Coleman got into his Bills gear for the first time and had some fun. Part of that was Coleman showing off his arm talent… and he wasn’t half bad.

The not best form, but Coleman, standing next to No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams, unleashed a bomb of a pass down the field.

Check it out below:

HIGHLIGHTS: Buffalo Bills rookie Keon Coleman showcases his arm strength during the NFL Rookie Premier with Caleb Williams and more.#NFL || #BuffaloBills #BillsMafia || #KeonColeman pic.twitter.com/miErHQCOyW — Justin David Kish • Sports Journalist (@JustinDavidKish) May 19, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire