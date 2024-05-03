Keon Coleman joked with the Bills during their combine meeting (video)

We’ve come to find out that the Buffalo Bills had a few meetings with receiver Keon Coleman.

The one we were aware of was his chat with the team at this year’s combine. Coleman said during his press conference at the combine that he did meet with the Bills there.

Since being selected by Buffalo in the second round of the 2024 draft, the team has released some video of that meeting.

During it, Coleman’s now well-known persona came out as he was joking with the coaching staff about golfing.

Check that clip out below:

Keon Coleman is really the best 😂😂 (via @BuffaloBills) pic.twitter.com/jpK44zgpBk — Ari M (@AriMeirov) May 3, 2024

