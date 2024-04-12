Kentucky's finalizing deal to hire BYU's Mark Pope as basketball coach

April 12 (UPI) -- The Kentucky Wildcats are finalizing a deal to hire BYU's Mark Pope as their new men's basketball coach.

Sources told ESPN, CBS Sports and The Athletic about the development on Thursday. Pope, 51, led the Cougars to a 23-11 record and NCAA tournament appearance in 2023-24.

Pope posted a 110-52 overall record, including two tournament runs, over the last five seasons with the Cougars. He also led Utah Valley to a 77-56 record from 2015-16 through 2018-19.

Pope also played at Kentucky, under former coach Rick Pitino. He was on Pitino's 1996 Wildcats championship team. Pope went on to become a second-round pick by the Indiana Pacers in the 1996 NBA Draft.

He also spent time with the Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets. Previously to his time at Utah Valley, Pope worked as an assistant at Georgia, Wake Forest and BYU.

News of Pope's potential hire at Kentucky came the same day that Baylor coach Scott Drew, a rumored John Calipari replacement, announced he would return to the Bears in 2024-25. Other coaches linked to the job, including UConn's Dan Hurley and Alabama's Nate Oats, also reaffirmed their commitments to their schools in recent days.