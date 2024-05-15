Kentucky football schedule 2024: ABC announces kickoff times, TV info for South Carolina, Georgia games

Kentucky football will be playing in the newly named "SEC on ABC" on back-to-back weeks to open up its 2024 SEC season.

ABC announced kickoff times for the Wildcats' home games against South Carolina and Georgia on Wednesday, with UK taking on the Gamecocks at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 7 and the Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 14.

The announcements of both games come one day after ESPN released the new "SEC on ABC" logo on Tuesday, as ESPN and ABC begin their new 10-year/$3 billion television rights deal with the SEC this year. CBS previously served as the home to SEC football on Saturdays.

The @SEC has announced our kickoff times and @ABCNetwork TV assignments for our Week Two and Week Three in Kroger Field ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Z0bRlm7Syy — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) May 15, 2024

Kentucky dropped its second straight game to South Carolina last year, 17-14 in Columbia, South Carolina, despite junior defensive tackle Deone Walker's big game against Spencer Rattler and the Gamecocks: nine tackles, two tackles for a loss, a sack and a quarterback hurry. South Carolina leads the all-time series 20-14-1 against Kentucky.

The Wildcats will also look to bounce back from last year's 51-13 loss to the Bulldogs in Athens, Georgia. Former Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary, along with the rest of the Wildcats' offense, struggled against the Bulldogs' defense as Kentucky had just 183 total years of offense compared to Georgia's 608. Leary finished 10 of 28 passing through the air, with 128 passing yards, two touchdowns and two sacks.

Kentucky went 7-6 overall and 3-5 in SEC play last season under Mark Stoops. The Wildcats are slated to open the 2024 season on Saturday, Aug. 31 against Southern Miss. Kickoff time for the season opener will be released at a later date.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky football schedule 2024: ABC announces kickoff times, TV info