Kentucky basketball schedule 2024-25: SEC slate for Mark Pope's 1st year in Lexington set

LEXINGTON — Kentucky basketball's first schedule under new coach Mark Pope received a bit of clarity Monday, as the SEC announced opponents for league games during the 2024-25 regular season.

UK has home-and-away series with three SEC foes: Alabama, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

But Kentucky only will face John Calipari and Arkansas one time, welcoming the former coach to Rupp Arena for the lone regular-season meeting between the two schools.

Kentucky also will have home contests against Auburn, Florida, LSU, South Carolina and Texas A&M. UK will hit the road for games versus Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. The 2024-25 campaign will be the first of a 16-team SEC, with Oklahoma and Texas joining the league.

During the nonconference portion of its 2024-25 slate, UK will have matchups with Duke in Atlanta (part of the Champions Classic), Ohio State (in the CBS Sports Classic) and Gonzaga (in Seattle) as well as the annual rivalry game with Louisville, which will be played at Rupp Arena. Kentucky also will face a to-be-determined ACC program in the ACC/SEC Challenge. According to CBS Sports senior writer Matt Norlander, Kentucky also is trying to arrange contest in Lexington with Western Kentucky.

Tipoff times and television designations will be announced at a later date.

Reach Kentucky men’s basketball and football reporter Ryan Black at rblack@gannett.com and follow him on X at @RyanABlack.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky basketball schedule for Mark Pope's 1st season? See SEC slate