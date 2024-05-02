This Kentucky Derby horse got his name from a president's call with a former Georgia governor

Kentucky Derby contender Society Man's name is based on a conversation from 1968 between former President Lyndon B. Johnson and former Georgia Gov. Carl Sanders in which Johnson poked fun at Sanders for not knowing how to spell "tuxedo," part of the name of the street on which Sanders lived.

“Then President Johnson interrupted Governor Sanders and said, ‘Carl, you're having (a) little trouble spelling that tuxedo. I figured society man like you, you old-town dog, knew all about those kinds of things,’” said West Paces Racing's Keith Mason, whose group owns Society Man.

Here’s the origin of the other Derby horses’ names:

West Saratoga

Littleton, Colorado, is a town of about 46,000 that’s part of the Denver metropolitan area. Though it’s not widely known, Littleton is where horse owner Harry Veruchi was raised. He carries the pride of his hometown with him and used the name of the street he grew up on, West Saratoga Place, to name one of his horses, West Saratoga.

Veruchi initially wanted to name the horse Harley, but the name was rejected, so he took a sentimental approach. Whether it’s an ode to their hometown, a family member or the horse’s genealogy, every owner has a different process for naming their horse.

Epic Ride

Named in honor of James 'Woody' Welch, one of the founders of Welch Racing who dreamed of having a Derby horse but passed away on Oct. 6, 2022 from illness at the age of 78. Welch Racing co-founder George Hough spent the last few weeks with Welch. During a conversation one day, Welch told Hough that although he didn't think he would live much longer, his life had been an "epic ride."

Catching Freedom

Catching Freedom’s name is a clever play on his parents, Constitution and Catch My Drift, according to the Kentucky Derby website.

Forever Young

Dam is Forever Darling.

Stronghold

Named because of horse's strong, robust look as a foal.

Dornoch

Name is a reference to the Royal Dornoch Golf Club in the Scottish Highlands, according to the Kentucky Derby website.

Just a Touch

Sire is Justify; dam is Touching Beauty.

Just Steel

Sire is Justify.

Sierra Leone

Named after the country in Africa and its rich, cultural history. Sierra Leone was a trading post for Europe, so the name also is a nod to the nationalities of the horse's ownership group, which includes Irish, English, German and American individuals.

Honor Marie

Name is a tribute to the granddaughter of owners Alan and Kerry Ribble; Honor Marie’s sire is Honor Code and dam is Dame Marie.

Catalytic

Sire is Catalina Cruiser.

Mystik Dan

Named in honor of breeder Daniel Hamby III’s father, Dan, whose first business venture was selling Mystik Tape, according to the Daily Racing Form.

Domestic Product

Dam is Goods and Services.

Grand Mo the First

Sire is Uncle Mo.

T O Password

All of Tomoya Ozasa’s horses carry his initials.

Track Phantom

Named after the handicap horse racing website, Track Phantom.

Resilience

Named as an ode to a character trait that the owner’s family embodied at that time.

Endlessly

Named as a play on parents, Oscar Performance and Dream Fuhrever, to create the phrase “endlessly dreaming of an Oscar performance.”

Fierceness

Owner Mike Repole said he names his horses after “qualities and personalities that I surround myself with.” Fierceness stuck because of how the horse races and works.

