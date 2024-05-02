2 Kentucky Derby horses are part-owned by this Georgia ownership group
While the majority of horses in the Kentucky Derby were born in the Bluegrass State, the Peach State can claim an ownership connection to two contenders.
Atlanta-based West Paces Racing is a part-owner of both Dornoch and Society Man, the former having the better odds to win the race at 20-1. Danny Gargan, who is the trainer for both horses, said Dornoch is "the best horse I’ve ever trained," according to Buckhead.com.
WPR was founded in 2019 by a group of friends, most of whom had an affiliation with the Cherokee Town Club, which is located on West Paces Ferry Road.
One of the co-founders, Keith Mason, a University of Georgia graduate, served as Gov. Zell Miller’s chief of staff and in the Clinton administration.
Mason and fellow co-founder Larry Connolly had previously been involved in horse ownership, beginning with the Donegal Racing syndicate, according to Buckhead.com.
Kentucky Derby contender Dornoch background
Dornoch is full brothers with 2023 Derby winner Mage. Their sire is Good Magic, who placed second in the 2018 Kentucky Derby, and dam is Puca, by 2008 Derby winner Big Brown.
Dornoch was purchased for $325,000 at the 2022 Keeneland September Yearling Sale.
Former professional baseball player Jayson Werth is also a co-owner of Dornoch.
Jockey: Luis Saez, 0 for 10 in Derby. Best finish was third with Essential Quality in 2021.
Record: 3-2-0 in six starts
Career earnings: $552,275
Road to the Kentucky Derby points: 75 (No. 8)
Last race: Fourth in Grade 1 Blue Grass on April 6 at Keeneland
Kentucky Derby contender Society Man background
Like Dornoch, Society Man was sired by Good Magic. Society Man was purchased for $85,000 at 2022 Keeneland September Yearling Sale
Jockey: Frankie Dettori, 0 for 1 in Derby. Finished sixth with China Visit in 2000.
Record: 1-1-1 in five starts
Career earnings: $196,705
Road to the Kentucky Derby points: 50 (No. 16)
Last race: Second in Grade 2 Wood Memorial on April 6 at Aqueduct, 2 ¼ lengths behind Resilience
2024 Kentucky Derby horses and odds
Post
Horse
Trainer
Jockey
Morning-line odds (American odds)*
1
Dornoch
Danny Gargan
Luis Saez
20-1 (+2000)
2
Sierra Leone
Chad Brown
Tyler Gaffalione
3-1 (+300)
3
Mystik Dan
Kenny McPeek
Brian Hernandez Jr.
20-1 (+2000)
4
Catching Freedom
Brad Cox
Flavien Prat
8-1 (+800)
5
Catalytic
Saffie Joseph Jr.
José Ortiz
30-1 (+3000)
6
Just Steel
D. Wayne Lukas
Keith Asmussen
20-1 (+2000)
7
Honor Marie
Whit Beckman
Ben Curtis
20-1 (+2000)
8
Just a Touch
Brad Cox
Florent Geroux
10-1 (+1000)
9
T O Password
Daisuke Takayanagi
Kazushi Kimura
30-1 (+3000)
10
Forever Young
Yoshito Yahagi
Ryusei Sakai
10-1 (+1000)
11
Track Phantom
Steve Asmussen
Joel Rosario
20-1 (+2000)
12
West Saratoga
Larry Demeritte
Jesús Castañón
50-1 (+5000)
13
Endlessly
Michael McCarthy
Umberto Rispoli
30-1 (+3000)
14
Domestic Product
Chad Brown
Irad Ortiz Jr.
30-1 (+3000)
15
Grand Mo the First
Victor Barboza Jr.
Emisael Jaramillo
50-1 (+5000)
16
Fierceness
Todd Pletcher
John Velazquez
5-2 (+250)
17
Stronghold
Phil D'Amato
Antonio Fresu
20-1 (+2000)
18
Resilience
Bill Mott
Junior Alvarado
20-1 (+2000)
19
Society Man
Danny Gargan
Frankie Dettori
50-1 (+5000)
20
Epic Ride
John Ennis
Adam Beschizza
30-1 (+3000)
USA TODAY Network reporters Jason Frakes and Alexis Cubit contributed to this report.
