2 Kentucky Derby horses are part-owned by this Georgia ownership group

While the majority of horses in the Kentucky Derby were born in the Bluegrass State, the Peach State can claim an ownership connection to two contenders.

Atlanta-based West Paces Racing is a part-owner of both Dornoch and Society Man, the former having the better odds to win the race at 20-1. Danny Gargan, who is the trainer for both horses, said Dornoch is "the best horse I’ve ever trained," according to Buckhead.com.

WPR was founded in 2019 by a group of friends, most of whom had an affiliation with the Cherokee Town Club, which is located on West Paces Ferry Road.

One of the co-founders, Keith Mason, a University of Georgia graduate, served as Gov. Zell Miller’s chief of staff and in the Clinton administration.

Mason and fellow co-founder Larry Connolly had previously been involved in horse ownership, beginning with the Donegal Racing syndicate, according to Buckhead.com.

Kentucky Derby contender Dornoch background

Kentucky Derby hopeful, Dornoch, works out over the Churchill Downs track with a stable mate. Special to the Courier Journal by Pat McDonogh. April 20, 2024

Dornoch is full brothers with 2023 Derby winner Mage. Their sire is Good Magic, who placed second in the 2018 Kentucky Derby, and dam is Puca, by 2008 Derby winner Big Brown.

Dornoch was purchased for $325,000 at the 2022 Keeneland September Yearling Sale.

Former professional baseball player Jayson Werth is also a co-owner of Dornoch.

Jockey: Luis Saez, 0 for 10 in Derby. Best finish was third with Essential Quality in 2021.

Record: 3-2-0 in six starts

Career earnings: $552,275

Road to the Kentucky Derby points: 75 (No. 8)

Last race: Fourth in Grade 1 Blue Grass on April 6 at Keeneland

Kentucky Derby contender Society Man background

Kentucky Derby contender Society Man gallops around the track on Thursday, May 2, 2024 at Churchill Downs. Society Man is trained by Danny Gargan.

Like Dornoch, Society Man was sired by Good Magic. Society Man was purchased for $85,000 at 2022 Keeneland September Yearling Sale

Jockey: Frankie Dettori, 0 for 1 in Derby. Finished sixth with China Visit in 2000.

Record: 1-1-1 in five starts

Career earnings: $196,705

Road to the Kentucky Derby points: 50 (No. 16)

Last race: Second in Grade 2 Wood Memorial on April 6 at Aqueduct, 2 ¼ lengths behind Resilience

2024 Kentucky Derby horses and odds

Post Horse Trainer Jockey Morning-line odds (American odds)* 1 Dornoch Danny Gargan Luis Saez 20-1 (+2000) 2 Sierra Leone Chad Brown Tyler Gaffalione 3-1 (+300) 3 Mystik Dan Kenny McPeek Brian Hernandez Jr. 20-1 (+2000) 4 Catching Freedom Brad Cox Flavien Prat 8-1 (+800) 5 Catalytic Saffie Joseph Jr. José Ortiz 30-1 (+3000) 6 Just Steel D. Wayne Lukas Keith Asmussen 20-1 (+2000) 7 Honor Marie Whit Beckman Ben Curtis 20-1 (+2000) 8 Just a Touch Brad Cox Florent Geroux 10-1 (+1000) 9 T O Password Daisuke Takayanagi Kazushi Kimura 30-1 (+3000) 10 Forever Young Yoshito Yahagi Ryusei Sakai 10-1 (+1000) 11 Track Phantom Steve Asmussen Joel Rosario 20-1 (+2000) 12 West Saratoga Larry Demeritte Jesús Castañón 50-1 (+5000) 13 Endlessly Michael McCarthy Umberto Rispoli 30-1 (+3000) 14 Domestic Product Chad Brown Irad Ortiz Jr. 30-1 (+3000) 15 Grand Mo the First Victor Barboza Jr. Emisael Jaramillo 50-1 (+5000) 16 Fierceness Todd Pletcher John Velazquez 5-2 (+250) 17 Stronghold Phil D'Amato Antonio Fresu 20-1 (+2000) 18 Resilience Bill Mott Junior Alvarado 20-1 (+2000) 19 Society Man Danny Gargan Frankie Dettori 50-1 (+5000) 20 Epic Ride John Ennis Adam Beschizza 30-1 (+3000)

