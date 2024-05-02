Kentucky Derby Day events happening in the Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Grab your big fancy hats, colorful sundress, and dapper suits, as it’s time for the Kentucky Derby. The annual 1.25-mile, 10-furlong race, which is considered to be the “fastest two minutes in sports” will be underway this weekend.

If you can’t make it to Churchill Downs, don’t worry, there are plenty of ways to celebrate the race throughout Tampa Bay.

The second annual Derby on the Green Golf Tournament, which benefits scholarships through the Delta Torch Foundation, Inc., will tee off at Rogers Park Golf Course on Saturday. The tournament costs $100 for individual golfers and $400 for teams of four.

When: Saturday, May 4 at 8:30 a.m.

Where: Rogers Park Golf Course (7911 N 30th Street, Tampa)

If you can’t make it to Churchill Downs, that doesn’t mean you can’t dress the part. Wear your best hat for Saturday’s Derby Day Brunch in Tampa and enjoy breakfast foods, and a champagne wall, and even enter the hat contest! General admission tickets cost $75 per person.

When: Saturday, May 4 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: Welcome OM Center (4242 Lake in the Woods Drive, Spring Hill)

Dress to impress in your finest Derby Day attire and join the 13 Ugly Men and “party with a purpose.” Sip on mint juleps, enjoy live music, and partake in contests for the best hats and bow ties, all while watching the Kentucky Derby in sunny St. Pete.

Tickets cost $35 and will benefit the Academy Prep Center St. Petersburg. The event will go on rain or shine.

When: Saturday, May 4 from 3 to 9 p.m.

Where: Spa Beach at the Pier approach (615 Second Ave. N., St. Petersburg)

Gather your fancy hats, sundresses, and dapper suits for The Rotary Club of Dade City and Wesley Chapel for their Kentucky Derby event — Hats & Horses 2024. The event, which will benefit local non-profit Caterpillars to Butterflies Charitable Foundation, Inc.

Tickets are $100 in advance or $125 at the door. Tickets include southern cuisine and an open bar with mint juleps. Guests can enjoy live music, and casino games, enter best hat and best dressed contests, a silent and live auction, and more.

When: Saturday, May 4 at 4:30 p.m.

Where: Waller Ranch (17307 Powerline Road Dade City)

Join Brighter Days Brewing Company for its first Hobby Horse Derby and Viewing Party. Watch the horse race on the big screen before mounting a hobby horse for a 10-furlong race. Hobby horses will be provided. Registration is from 5 to 6 p.m.

When: Saturday, May 4 from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Where: Brighter Days Brewing Company (311 N. Safford Ave., Tarpon Springs)

This elegant and exciting gala will have silent and live auctions, celebrity bartenders, miniature ponies, buffet-style meals, a betting wall, and music, all while watching the “most thrilling 2 minutes in sports” on a big screen.

General admission tickets to the event cost $150 and benefit the Tampa Bay Hope Lodge for cancer patients and caregivers.

When: Saturday, May 4 from 4:30 to 8 p.m.

Where: The Orlo ( 315 S. Plant Ave., Tampa)

Wear your finest Kentucky Derby outfit and hat and spend the day crawling around the Port Richey Waterfront District. The Pub Crawl will end at the bar and grill where guests can watch the Kentucky Derby Race projected on a big screen.

Single entry tickets for the pub crawl cost $35.

When: Saturday, May 4 from 2 to 7 p.m.

Where: Gill Dawg Tiki Bar and Grill (5419 Treadway Drive, Port Richey)

Witness the 2024 Kentucky Derby from the EDGE Rooftop Cocktail Lounge at the Epicurean Hotel in Tampa. Sip on mint juleps, indulge in bourbon and tasty bites while wearing your best Derby attire. A complimentary champagne toast will be handed out to anyone wearing Derby clothing.

When: Saturday, May 4 from 5 to 9 p.m.

Where: Epicurean Hotel (1207 South Howard Ave., Tampa)

Bust out those Derby hats and join Christy’s Thirsty Beer Rides for a leisurely bike ride around St. Pete. Tickets cost $15 for those with a bike, $40 for those without a bike, and $20 for guests who sign up on Saturday and bring their bikes.

When: Saturday, May 4 from 2:30 to 7 p.m.

Where: Taverna Costale (200 Central Ave., St. Petersburg)

