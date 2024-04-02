Kentucky basketball's Reed Sheppard earns NABC National Freshman of Year award

Kentucky Wildcats guard Reed Sheppard (15) passes the ball around Arkansas Razorbacks forward Chandler Lawson (8) during their game on Saturday, March 2, 2024 at Rupp Arena.

Kentucky's Reed Sheppard was named National Freshman of the Year by the National Association of Basketball Coaches on Tuesday.

Tweets by KentuckyMBB

Sheppard, a former Kentucky Mr. Basketball winner from London, is the first Wildcat to win the award since the NABC started handing it out in 2016-17. The United States Basketball Writers Association, The Field of 68 and ESPN also honored Sheppard with National Freshman of the Year awards in March.

Sheppard averaged 12.5 points and 4.5 assists per game this season. He had 21 double-digit scoring games this season, and his 148 assists are the eighth most in a season in program history. He shot 52.1% from the 3-point arc, which led the country, according to KenPom.com.

Sheppard hasn't decided whether he will stay in Lexington or declare for the 2024 NBA Draft. On March 11, The Ringer named Sheppard as its first overall pick in a mock draft.

Reach sports reporter Brooks Warren at bwarren@gannett.com and follow him on X at @Broookksss.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky basketball's Reed Sheppard earns Freshman of Year award